This isn’t a rumor. Nor is it speculation or another unsubstantiated leak. This is indeed real. Rocksteady has finally lifted the lid on what it’s been working on. Interestingly, it just so happens to be the recently leaked Suicide Squad game. The teaser image shared on the studio’s Twitter page suggests it will, as speculated, revolve around the Suicide Squad taking on the Justice League.

See the image in question below:

There you have it, Superman with a target on his head, a Suicide Squad logo emblazoned across said target. The tweet’s caption confirms another bit of speculation: Rocksteady will unveil the title during the DC FanDome event on August 22nd.

Word of Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad project went viral in late June due to a couple of domain names. One in particular teased, “suicidesquadkillthejusticeleague.com” as a potential title. Another simply took on the form of “suicidesquadgame.com.” According to Eurogamer’s Todd Philips Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a favorite for the project’s official name. Thankfully, we’ll know for sure in just a matter of weeks.

With confirmation about Rocksteady’s new game finally out in the open, all of those Superman-related rumors and promotional pieces now make sense. This also suggests the long-running rumors about WB Games Montréal’s new Batman title aren’t too far off the mark, either. Perhaps something concrete about it will surface in the lead up to DC FanDome as well.

Apart from Batman: Arkham VR, Rocksteady hasn’t release a game since Batman: Arkham Knight. It’ll be intriguing to see how the award-winning team mounts its return.

[Source: Rocksteady on Twitter]