WB Games itself remains quiet, but a few domain names point towards what WB’s gaming division may have up its sleeve. MarkMonitor Inc., the company that runs WB Games’ official website, recently registered three different domain names–suicidesquadgame.com, suicidesquadkillthejusticeleague.com, and gothamknightsgame.com. It’s possible the two Suicide Squad-centric domain names are for the same title, though there exists no way to confirm as much just yet.

These filings were spotted by ResetEra user DriftingOrbit, who noted that MarkMonitor Inc. registered all three over the weekend. Given the long-running rumors concerning a Suicide Squad game, though it was reportedly cancelled, this does not come as too much of a surprise. Interestingly, according to Eurogamer’s Todd Phillips, the Suicide Squad project is what Rocksteady Studios has been hard at work on. Phillips notes that as far as he knows, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League currently serves as “a contender for the game’s final title.”

The Gotham Knights domain name could count as WB Games Montréal’s new Batman entry. This especially seems plausible when considering the history of the Gotham Knights name. In the comics, Batman: Gotham Knights primarily focused on the adventures of the Bat-Family, including characters such as Batman, Cassandra Cain’s Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Oracle. Rumors have long suggested the Bat-Family, sans the Bat himself, would headline WB Games Montréal’s new project.

Thankfully, some concrete information should surface later this summer. The WB Games division is on board to participate in DC FanDome in August. This digital event will see DC Entertainment share tons of news, “new announcements from WB Games” included, a press release teased last week.

Reportedly, WB Games had plans to hold its first-ever E3 press conference this year. The publisher allegedly intended to unveil games from Batman and Harry Potter franchises. If true, such information could go live during the aforementioned DC FanDome event in a couple of months.

[Source: ResetEra]