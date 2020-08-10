During today’s Night City Wire broadcast, CD Projekt RED provided a closer look at Cyberpunk 2077‘s lifepaths. This system will essentially set the stage for V’s backstory, allowing players to choose how the game begins. At the start of Cyberpunk 2077, the game will present players with three lifepaths–Nomad, Street Kid, and Corpo. They’re all self explanatory; however, each one will offer a completely different experience.

CD Projekt outlined the system with the following gameplay video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Street Kid option gives V the backstory of having grown up in one of Night City’s largest hubs. This means the character has ties to some unsavory characters, while also possessing knowledge about the inner workings of gangs and other criminal enterprises. Choosing Nomad places V in a clan in the Badlands, a vast desert area outside the walls of Night City. For a Nomad, family matters above all else, but V will actually begin the game trying to find a way into the metropolis. Finally, the Corpo option has V climbing the corporate ladder. It boasts its own advantages, in addition to guaranteeing that some of Cyberpunk 2077’s key secondary characters will be introduced in different ways.

In a Q&A section of the stream, Quest Design Coordinator Philipp Weber teased that the lifepaths will even offer additional dialogue choices. For instance, one mission involves V interacting with a corporate leader following the Maelstrom gang’s theft of a robot. If a player chooses the Nomad lifepath, they’ll have an idea of how the gang secured the robot. A Corpo’s familiarity with business dealings will allow players to get more out of the corporate leader. Street Kid won’t receive extra dialogue options with the corporate rep, since they wouldn’t have the insight to press further.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms this fall on November 19th. Anyone who purchases a copy on current-gen hardware will receive a free upgrade to a next-gen version of the RPG.