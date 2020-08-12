Daybreak Games, the company behind H1Z1 and PlanetSide, is adding another team to its portfolio with the acquisition of Cold Iron Studios. The latter was founded in 2015 and is currently hard at work on an untitled project set in the Alien universe.

Despite the purchase, Cold Iron Studios will remain in operation as an independent entity. A press release on the matter notes that Daybreak Games is on board to act “as publisher providing marketing, tech and operational support.” Studio Co-Founder Craig Zinkievich will maintain his post as CEO and lead on the Alien game’s development, while reporting directly to Daybreak’s CEO, Ji Ham. Statements from Zinkievich and Ham boast of the news, alluding to the new partnership being a match made in Heaven given that both companies are well versed in producing online games.

Cold Iron Studios opened its doors in 2015, having been founded by notable City of Heroes, Star Trek Online, and Neverwinter developers. Interestingly, the Daybreak Games purchase counts as Cold Iron’s fourth acquisition in just the last two years. In 2018, Fox acquired the studio. Disney took on Cold Iron and FoxNet (Crisis on the Planet of the Apes) following the corporation’s Fox purchase. Both were then sold to Scopely in January of this year.

Not much is known about Cold Iron’s Alien-based shooter. It’s in development for consoles and PC, but presently lacks release date and other pertinent details. Apparently, players can expect to dive into something that delivers “an action-packed, sci-fi shooter experience unlike any other game on the market.”

[Source: Daybreak Games, GamesIndustry.biz]