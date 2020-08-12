Minecraft Dungeons fans are in for a treat come September. On September 8th, three major releases are scheduled to go live. First and foremost, Mojang Studios plans to unleash the dungeon crawler’s Creeping Winter DLC. A free game update will roll out across all platforms on the same date. Finally, this exciting September day will see physical copies of Minecraft Dungeons launch for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

The Creeping Winter DLC is set to debut a wintry storm, a “biting frost” capable of bringing destruction to everything in its wake. Players must face new missions and enemy types in an effort to stop the storm in its tracks. To aid heroes in their journey, Creeping Winter will additionally introduce fresh artifacts, armor, and weapons.

September 8th’s free update should bring plenty of cheer, as well. Notably, players will gain access to brand-new merchants and Daily Trials. In terms of the merchants, those that a hero finds and saves during their travels will be most grateful. In fact, they’ll be so grateful that they choose to open shops in the player’s camp. Blacksmiths who set up shop can upgrade items, while Gift Wrappers allow players to trade items in multiplayer. A blog post on Minecraft’s website further notes that players will have the ability to upgrade each merchant for extra stock.

With Daily Trials, Minecraft Dungeons will receive brand-new challenges everyday. These challenges switch up the game mechanics in interesting ways, introducing “difficult, experimental, or fun challenges for [players] to overcome.”

The title’s retail version arrives next month, too. Better yet, it’s the Hero Edition of the game. Thus, in addition to the base experience, customers will gain access to the Jungle Awakens DLC, Creeping Winter DLC, and unique cosmetic items.

Get a look at the physical version’s box art below:

Minecraft Dungeons is available now on digital platforms for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Minecraft.net]