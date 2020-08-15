PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

NPD: Ghost of Tsushima Was July’s Best-Seller in the United States, The Last of Us II Continues to Set Records

ghost of tsushima state of play

The NPD Group has released its sales report for the month of July 2020, revealing that Sucker Punch Production’s Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling title in the United States.

Ghost of Tsushima launched on July 17th and instantly became the fifth best-selling game of 2020 in the U.S. to date. It is also now the fastest-selling Sucker Punch title, and has achieved the fourth highest launch month dollar sales in U.S. history for a Sony-published game.

For Sony, Ghost of Tsushima trails behind The Last of Us Part II in the U.S. The Naughty Dog title is the third best-selling game of 2020 to date, and is already the sixth best-selling game for the 12-month period ended July 2020 despite releasing in June. The Last of Us II‘s lifetime dollar sales are now the third highest for a Sony-published game in U.S. history, behind only Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War. The game is on course to surpass both these titles.

July’s top 20 games in the U.S. are as follows:

  1. Ghost of Tsushima
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  3. Paper Mario: The Origami King
  4. The Last of Us Part II
  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  6. Ring Fit Adventure
  7. Mortal Kombat 11
  8. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
  9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  10. Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
  11. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
  12. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  13. Rainbow Six Siege
  14. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  15. MLB The Show 20
  16. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  17. Need for Speed: Heat
  18. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  19. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  20. Call of Duty: Black Ops III

[Source: Mat Piscatella]