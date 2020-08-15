The NPD Group has released its sales report for the month of July 2020, revealing that Sucker Punch Production’s Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling title in the United States.
Ghost of Tsushima launched on July 17th and instantly became the fifth best-selling game of 2020 in the U.S. to date. It is also now the fastest-selling Sucker Punch title, and has achieved the fourth highest launch month dollar sales in U.S. history for a Sony-published game.
For Sony, Ghost of Tsushima trails behind The Last of Us Part II in the U.S. The Naughty Dog title is the third best-selling game of 2020 to date, and is already the sixth best-selling game for the 12-month period ended July 2020 despite releasing in June. The Last of Us II‘s lifetime dollar sales are now the third highest for a Sony-published game in U.S. history, behind only Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War. The game is on course to surpass both these titles.
July’s top 20 games in the U.S. are as follows:
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- The Last of Us Part II
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Rainbow Six Siege
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- MLB The Show 20
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Need for Speed: Heat
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
[Source: Mat Piscatella]