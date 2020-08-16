PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Sony Rewarding Employees for Unlocking Ghost of Tsushima Platinum With Replica Sword Guard

Find you an employer like Sony. A number of company staffers have taken to Twitter to share photos of an awesome replica tsuba (hand guard) that they were gifted for being one of the first 50 employees to platinum Ghost of Tsushima.

Without further ado, check out the images below (thanks, SP1st):

Funnily enough, the tweets attracted a lot of attention from upset fans who completely missed the part where it was noted that this is an “internal” competition for Sony employees, and complained that the competition was rigged because reviewers had the game ahead of release (insert facepalm emoji).

As for who got first place, that remains a mystery. According to Birdman Drew, “legend has it” that Jin Sakai was the first employee to unlock the Platinum!

