Microsoft executive and Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently appeared on Gary Whitta’s Animal Talking show, where he talked about a variety of topics including console wars and next-gen hardware design. Speaking specifically about competition, Spencer reiterated that Microsoft’s goal isn’t to sell more consoles than its rivals and that it aims to make games available on a variety of devices.

Spencer said (starting at 31:00 mark in the video below, thanks SegmentNext):

We want people to feel like they’re a member of Xbox. And that membership isn’t about one device, it can be multiple devices. I want to have a great experience on the television and I think Xbox Series X is absolutely going to deliver that and I’m incredibly excited by the lineup of games that we’re building, but it is a fundamental difference than the traditional console war as people talk about. How many consoles do I sell versus how many consoles does another company sell – Sony or Nintendo or other companies back in the day – that’s not our approach. If that was our approach, we wouldn’t put our games on PC, we wouldn’t put our games on Xbox One, we wouldn’t do xCloud and allow people to play games on their phones.

Spencer went on to clarify that he’s not criticizing Sony’s approach. However, when it comes to Xbox, he believes Microsoft is building an experience tailored to its fans and customers.

Interestingly, Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg seems to have a different perspective than Spencer. Greenberg is no stranger to tweeting about the competition. Shortly after the PlayStation reveal event, he was quick to claim that all the third-party next-gen games will play better on the Xbox Series X.

That remains to be seen.