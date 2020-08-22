Sony Interactive Entertainment’s senior vice president and head of global marketing, Eric Lempel, has reiterated that the PlayStation 5 is on track to launch this year despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

As Sony ramps up its marketing efforts with a brand new TV spot for its next-gen console, Lempel told Games Industry that the company is committed to building the same launch excitement that it is known for.

It’s a massive challenge on every front. Not just for the parts of the organization that I oversee, but for all parts of the organization. The nice thing is that we’re pulling it together. We will launch this year – that will happen – and from my end we will absolutely make sure that we will bring all of the magic and all of the excitement of launches that we have had in the past. We are still committed to doing that. It’s more challenging than ever, but our gamers expect a lot from us. It’s a chance to celebrate the beginning of a new generation. This spot kicks off PlayStation 5 marketing efforts, and this is just the beginning. So you can see this as the initial entry. Hopefully it looks high quality, hopefully it captures the imagination of the viewer, and from here, it just gets bigger and better.

Lempel added that under normal circumstances, Sony would hold events and set up demo stations but it now has to resort to digital marketing efforts that reach consumers and pique their interest.

