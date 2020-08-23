Rocksteady Studios‘ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be a continuation of the developer’s Arkham-verse, co-founder Sefton Hill confirmed during DC FanDome yesterday.

Rocksteady has promised a “genre-bending” new action-adventure shooter that’s set in an open-world Metropolis. Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark are tasked with saving the earth and going up against DC Super Heroes. Players will be able to play solo or team up with up to four players via online co-op. Should you choose to play solo, you’ll be able to switch between characters whenever you want.

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showcases Rocksteady Studios’ ability to combine masterful storytelling and compelling gameplay based on well-known DC characters,” said Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s David Haddad. “The team is creating a genre-defining experience that brings the formidable Suicide Squad to life in a way that has never been done before.”

Check out a trailer and official description below.

The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X. The playable characters featured in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are Harley Quinn (a.k.a. Dr. Harleen Quinzel), the mistress of mayhem; Deadshot (a.k.a. Floyd Lawton), the most dangerous marksman alive; Captain Boomerang (a.k.a. Digger Harkness), Aussie assassin extraordinaire; and King Shark (a.k.a. Nanaue), the demigod humanoid shark and rightful ruler of the seas. Each squad member has their own unique moveset with enhanced traversal abilities to freely explore the dynamic open-world of Metropolis, along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022.