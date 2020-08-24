Developer Daedalic Entertainment unleashed the first official teaser trailer for its next project, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. As with most initial teasers, it doesn’t offer too much in the way of details. However, the one minute clip is indeed well worth watching.

Get a first look at the stealth adventure starring Gollum in the video linked below:

Daedalic Entertainment and Middle-earth Enterprises announced the game in the spring of 2019. According to statements then, the narrative-centric adventure will remain faithful to Tolkien’s books. Long-time fans can also expect The Lord of the Rings: Gollum to shed more light on Gollum himself. The overarching tale will especially emphasize the creature’s fixation on the powerful One Ring, wanting players to both empathize and be a little bit afraid of him.

In an interview earlier this year, Senior Producer Kai Fiebig shared a few more cursory details about Daedalic’s project. For starters, this version of Gollum does not resemble Andy Serkis. Stepping away from the character’s iconic movie depiction allows the development team to really sink its teeth into myriad possibilities for who and what Gollum can be outside of those constraints, instead using the books as the main foundation.

Elaborating further on the matter, Fiebig told EDGE magazine, “we have more storytelling possibilities than the movies ever had, and for us, it was very important to show a different set of emotions. We need somebody you could almost love, and on the other hand somebody you can really be afraid of. And at some points, trust me, you will fear him.”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch on an unspecified date in 2021 for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X. In May, Daedalic released some screenshots, teasing how the power of next-gen is being harnessed, but the above teaser is the first time we’ve seen the game’s unique visual aesthetic in motion.

[Source: Daedalic Entertainment via IGN]