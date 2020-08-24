Someone gave Joey Headrocker a mini-gun and a full set of teeth. This past week’s DC Fandome event was filled to the brim with reveals, surprises, and first-looks at a wide variety of cool stuff coming from the comics publisher. One of the most anticipated in regards to gaming has to be the four-minute trailer for Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, coming in 2022 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. And while it was quite obvious that beloved voice actress Tara Strong would be returning to the role of Harley Quinn, there was a bit of mystery as to who supplied the rest of the squad’s voices. One of those mysteries has been solved. WWE Superstar Samoa Joe is voicing King Shark in Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game in one of the most appropriate castings of all time.

For those not trapped by the siren song of professional wrestling, Samoa Joe is a great white shark in a pool of guppies. Wrestling for the likes of Ring of Honor, TNA, NXT, and WWE across a career that spans 20 years and running, Joe Seanoa is one of the most accomplished and beloved performers in the industry. The casting of Joe as King Shark is even more apt, given his current WWE entrance theme literally sounds like a monster movie kaiju coming to invade a city. Moreover, King Shark himself has islander origins and background. Real name Nanaue, he is the son of the Shark God (or The King of All Sharks), born in Hawaii, in the DC lore for the character.

Joe coyly teased his involvement in the role in a retweet on Saturday, but the casting has been further confirmed via a look at the IMDB page for the game, as well as his personal bio. Known for his charisma and way with words, Joe is a perfect fit for King Shark, a character that has been portrayed as of late in media such as the Harley Quinn cartoon as being relatable and even laid back at times, as long as he isn’t angry. Given that Joe’s in-ring career may be done thanks in part to a slew of recent injuries–he’s now one of the voices of WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night RAW–seeing him transition to more non-wrestling roles is a welcome sight.

Keep an eye out for more information on Suicide Squad as we get closer to its 2022 release date.