It’s time! DC FanDome will kick off at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET, bringing with it a 24-hour virtual experience for fans around the globe packed with content from the DC universe, ranging from films and TV series to video games and comics. There’s something for everyone here, but we know what our readers are particularly looking forward to. That’s right, Warner Bros. Montreal will finally announce its new game today at 10:25 am PT / 1:25 pm ET.

We will also see Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game at 5:10 pm PT / 8:10 pm ET.

You can catch the action on DC FanDome’s official website, where you can customize your schedule. The content will be divided into six different sections, each with its own theme. Descriptions are as follows:

Hall of Heroes: The epicenter of the DC FanDome is the Hall of Heroes, where you can experience special programming, panels, and content reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series, and games.

DC WatchVerse: Here's where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC films, TV, home entertainment, and games.

DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.

DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We've got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activities for our younger fans.

DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.

If you miss anything then check back later as we’ll round up video game news.