As previously promised, Gearbox Software today unveiled Borderlands 3‘s fourth campaign DLC. Said content comes in the form of Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck, which hits all platforms on September 10th. This paid DLC will explore one of the franchise’s most fascinating mysteries–what drove and continues to drive all of the Psychos mad? Since scientist Patricia Tannis is interested in learning more, players must embark on a journey through the mind of a Psycho. And Psycho Krieg of Borderlands 2 DLC fame should serve as the perfectly imperfect test subject.

In addition to sharing details about the DLC and its release date, Gearbox unveiled an official trailer for Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck. Check it out in the following video:

When venturing into Krieg’s mind, players won’t simply wander about aimlessly. Tannis is on the hunt for clues concerning something specific. According to the scientist’s theory, every Psycho’s derangement is a product of learning about a mythical plane, which Tannis dubbed “Vaulthalla.” Of course, unearthing evidence of Vaulthalla’s existence will also result in various rewards for curious Vault Hunters.

This journey should prove a trying one. In order to succeed, players will need to demolish whatever horrors haunt Krieg’s demented mind. Because his inner demons are integral to his perception of the world around, players are bound to encounter twisted versions of other characters, such as Maya.

As paid content, the latest batch of DLC will only be available to Season Pass holders. However, everyone else has something fresh to look forward to, as well–Borderlands 3 will receive another level cap increase on September 10th. This increase, the final one for the foreseeable future, is set to raise the level cap to 65.

Borderlands 3 is available digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

