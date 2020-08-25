Earlier this morning, a mid-season patch for Call of Duty: Warzone went live. Normal stuff, really. However, the patch inadvertently led to fresh details about the new game’s forthcoming release. Datamined bits of information suggest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will hit stores this fall on November 13th. Furthermore, other datamined intel points to early September as the time at which Activision will unveil the new game’s multiplayer suite.

Details dug up about Black Ops Cold War’s various editions (via COD Tracker) list November 13, 2021 as the last date players will be able to download exclusive content. VG247 notes these content offers typically have an expiration date of exactly one year after a Call of Duty entry launches. As such, it’s not too farfetched to assume Activision plans to unleash Black Ops Cold War this fall on November 13th.

The blurb concerning the aforementioned redeem date reads as follows, courtesy of COD Tracker: “Offer content and availability may vary by region and is subject to change. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Call of Duty: Warzone required to redeem offer. Sold/downloaded separately. Must be redeemed by November 13th 2021.”

In addition, Twitter user and dataminer BKTOOR managed to unearth code regarding Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer reveal date. Reportedly, said date is set for early next month on September 9th.

As is always the case, all of the above should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being. Luckily, more official details will surface in the days ahead. On August 26th, Activision intends to host a full reveal via Warzone’s Verdansk map at 10:30am PST.

[Source: COD Tracker, BKTOOR_ on Twitter via VG247]