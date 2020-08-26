Sony has unleashed another incremental system software update for the PlayStation 4. It should be live now for everyone as System Software Version 7.55. As with most of the platform’s incremental updates, 7.55 has one main feature–improving system performance.

The PlayStation 4’s latest software update is rather small in size, coming in approximately 471.4MB. Thus, it shouldn’t take too long to download and install the new update file.

While pushing out these smaller changes, Sony is hard at work on a more robust software update. The version in question is 8.00, which select PS4 users are exploring in a beta phase. According to details from the beta, Version 8.00 will may introduce one key feature: Two-step verification through authenticator apps. The official changelog for the update’s beta version reads as follows,

Two-step verification is now available using authenticator apps. After entering your sign-in ID and password on your PS4, you can complete the sign-in process by allowing the app access. You can download authenticator apps from the App Store or Google Play. We do not guarantee the functionality of all authenticator apps.

System Software Update 8.00 doesn’t yet have a release date. However, we do know it will introduce a variety of other features. The most notable changes will involve those concerning Party and Message options. It uses the player group function to better handle voice chat parties and group messaging with players you normally play with. Could these changes be a glimpse at how things will function on the PS5’s UI when it releases later this year?

Should 8.00 go live before this year’s end, it is bound to serve as the last major PS4 update before PlayStation 5 arrives this holiday season. The next big update isn’t the only thing lacking launch details, either. For now, Sony remains mum about when exactly the next-gen console will hit store shelves. For now, expect it launch holiday 2020.