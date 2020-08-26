No, we still don’t know the price, release date, or when preorders will actually open up. We haven’t seen the UI, firmware features, or long-promised hardware teardown. But PS5 preorder signups are now open so you can register your interest in the possibility of getting a preorder in for Sony’s next-gen console.

Those interested can go to the PS5 preorder signups page and register using their PSN ID. Sony will then be sending invitations out at an unspecified date to certain players to allow them to preorder the PS5. Selections for who will receive an invitation are “based on previous interests and PlayStation activities,” the criteria for which isn’t entirely clear. Sony does collect a lot of data on its PSN users, including purchases, time played, number of games played, subscriptions to things like PS Plus, and number of trophies, any of which could potentially factor into their decision.

This limited selection seems intent on weeding out potential scalpers by allowing those PlayStation fans determined to be genuinely interested a first shot at PS5 perorders. Additionally, the FAQ for the PS5 preorder signups indicates that each selected PSN ID will be limited to ordering the following at maximum (ordering fewer items is okay):

1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers

2 DualSense charging stations

2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets

2 Media remotes

2 HD Cameras

These limitations track back to previous rumors that direct purchases of the PS5 through Sony would be limited to one console per person, again, most likely as a deterrent against scalpers.

One of the more curious bits of wording in the FAQ suggests that PS5 console reservations could be limited to these signups and invitations, and not for the general public. In response to the question “Will other PS5 products be available for pre-order?” the FAQ states, “Yes. Although these will be open to the general public for pre-order, only PS5 console reservations will be limited to those invited to pre-order.” Does this mean that Sony won’t be opening up PS5 preorders to the general public?

The FAQ also says that preorders are limited to US-based shipping addresses, so if invited, prospective buyers will need to have a US address to get the console shipped to.

The PS5 preorder reservation signups were launched without any fanfare from Sony at all. The page was discovered and promoted by Twitter user and deals guru, Wario64. We’ve reached out to Sony for additional information and clarification regarding the preorder signups and will update with any comments we receive.

Do you think your PSN history is robust enough to guarantee you an invitation to preorder a PS5? Sing up for a chance to reserve on on PlayStation’s website.