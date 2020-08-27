Sega’s cross between Puyo Puyo and Tetris is on track to return later this year with the launch of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. The sequel to the beloved hybrid title will drop onto the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on December 8th. It will also launch across the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles on an unspecified date this holiday season.

See what Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 brings to the table in the trailer linked below:

A PlayStation Blog post from Sega’s PR Manager, Jacob Nahin, outlines what’s in store for the upcoming entry. Notably, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will boast a new story for Adventure mode, complete with an “eclectic cast of characters.” Meanwhile, Skill Battle will require players to take advantage of new strategies with special item cards.

The original Puyo Puyo Tetris combined elements of both Puyo Puyo and Tetris to offer the ultimate puzzle match experience. It first launched across the PlayStation 3, PS Vita, 3DS, and Wii U platforms in February 2014 in Japan. Sega released the crossover in western territories on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in April 2017.

Tetris, of course, has been a worldwide phenomenon for more than 30 years. The history-making puzzle title is one of the most successful intellectual properties of all time and continues to be reinvented in exciting ways. Puyo Puyo, on the other hand, counts as a different, lesser-known beast. Created by Compile in 1991 as a Madou Monogatari spinoff, this particular puzzle game is best known to Japanese audiences. However, Puyo Puyo is making waves in its own right; no doubt the Tetris crossover has proven an integral piece of the puzzle.

