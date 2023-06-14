Rogue Legacy 2 PS5 & PS4 Port Confirmed, Release Date Set

A year after its original release, the Rogue Legacy 2 PS5 and PS4 release date have been set, with Cellar Door Games announcing that a port of the game would be arriving later this month.

When does Rogue Legacy 2 come out on PS5 and PS4?

The Rogue Legacy 2 PS5 and PS4 release date has officially been set for June 20, 2023, when the game will arrive in the PlayStation Store as well as on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, where Extra and Premium members will be able to download it immediately and start playing.

The PlayStation version of the game will feature all of the latest content updates that the game has received in the past year, including the game’s final major update, “Swang Song,” which released earlier this year and included new game modes, weapons, and boss encounters.

Rogue Legacy 2 was originally released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC last April, before being ported to the Nintendo Switch in November. The game is a sequel to the 2013 classic Rogue Legacy, and became an indie darling, helping to popularize the roguelite genre of games in the process.

In the game, players take on the role of a knight who explores procedurally generated dungeons to collect treasure and take down enemies. Throughout more runs in the game, players will also unlock access to new classes (there are 15 in total), weapons, and even harder enemies to fight.