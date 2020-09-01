Multiplayer survival horror game Dead By Daylight is making its way to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, complete with a 4K graphics overhaul and a free update that is expected in the Holiday 2020 launch window, according to the press release. Announced by developer Behaviour Interactive, the next-gen version will run “at 4K and 60 fps and will benefit from the graphical update and its regular content drops, ultimately leading to an entirely remastered edition of the game.” Check out the accompanying trailer for the game’s Realm Beyond update release that’s starting to roll out on September 8.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The standard graphical update coming on September 8 is free and available across all platforms and begins a year’s worth of doing an entire overhaul to the game. For the upcoming next-gen versions of Dead By Daylight, this update will mean much more. “Current players who own the game and decide to buy a next-gen console will experience a seamless transition, getting Dead by Daylight for free on their new platform of choice, while keeping all progression,” says Behaviour.

The DBD team is planning to rework thousands of assets over the next year in a steady stream of update drops, meaning that the entire game is getting a much-needed facelift. Despite an appropriately spooky look and aesthetic, the game’s outdated graphics have begun to show their age. Never has there been a better time to do some updating as we approach the next and newest generation of console hardware.

Behaviour is also adding further cross-platform support with the addition of its Behaviour Account login system, which will now carry over to Stadia, Switch, and Steam. “The game you know and love is stepping into the future. The team has been focused on this plan for an entire year and we’re so excited to bring you Dead by Daylight as you’ve never seen it before, while still offering new Chapters and Archives. This is ambitious, and we’re ready.” said Mathieu Côté, Game Director on Dead by Daylight.

Expect the updates to start next week on September 8th, and look for the PS5 version of Dead by Daylight before the end of the year.