Developer Behaviour Interactive previously teased the eventual launch of cross-play in Dead by Daylight across all platforms. Such a feature is now live for the online title on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One. Dead by Daylight’s mobile version won’t receive similar support. However, cross-play support will be available for the Google Stadia version at launch in September.

The studio shared the exciting news with fans in the following Twitter post:

We’re super excited to announce that Cross-Play & Cross-Friends are now available on PC and Consoles. For more information: https://t.co/ivO7zdTDMc

Note: Players will have to quit and restart the game for the change to take effect. #deadbydaylight #DBD #dbdcrossplay pic.twitter.com/S2wBpHivO5 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) August 13, 2020

Behaviour also confirmed it will not force players to participate in cross-play, though it will be enabled by default. An FAQ post on the game’s official forums explains that players can disable the feature by simply going into “Settings” and hitting the “Disable Cross-Platform play” option.

While cross-play and cross-friends support is out now, cross-progression seems another matter entirely. In September, cross-progression will go live across Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One aren’t yet receiving this particular feature, so you’ll be unable to take your progress to or from either of these platforms. However, Behaviour Interactive’s previous report on the matter did note that since the feature is so coveted, the team will “keep trying to make it happen.” Numerous other games have made it work, so it remains to be seen what roadblocks are preventing Dead by Daylight from having it.

Dead by Daylight originally launched on PC in summer 2016, before making its way to PS4 and Xbox One the following summer. The asymmetrical horror title has regularly received updates, some of which includes killers such as Freddy Krueger and Ghost Face.

[Source: Dead by Daylight on Twitter, DBD Forums]