The Casting of Frank Stone Release Date Coming Soon

Dead By Daylight spin-off The Casting of Frank Stone has gotten a release date as well as a Deluxe Edition. Pre-orders for the game are available now and there are several pre-order bonuses to be claimed, including some that are exclusive to the asymmetrical multiplayer game Dead By Daylight.

As suggested by a leak a few weeks ago, The Casting of Frank Stone will be released on September 3, 2024. The news was announced in a brand new trailer showcasing Murder Mill, a new cult classic horror movie shot by a group of friends in an Oregon steel mill during the summer of 1980. Of course, things aren’t going to go as smoothly as hoped…

The game will be available in a standard edition and a Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition bonuses include eight exclusive costumes and instant access to the Cutting Room Floor feature. This feature allows players to return to key decision points in the story so they can change a character’s outcome or find collectibles. Preordering either version of the game will also unlock instant access to the Plunderer’s Instinct feature, which gives extra guidance when trying to find the game’s collectibles.

There are also preorder bonuses that can be claimed for use in Dead By Daylight. Preordering either version of the game will get the following items:

“Murder Mill” Shirt Cosmetic for all Original Survivors

“Murder Mill” Badge & Banner

2 Million Bloodpoints

Those who preorder the Deluxe Edition will get these items too:

“Frank Stone Mask” Cosmetic for The Trapper

“Frank Stone” Badge & Banner

3 Rellik Doll Charms

To get the Dead By Daylight rewards, you’ll need a Behaviour Account that is linked to both games. As such, the rewards won’t be available in Dead By Daylight until September 3.