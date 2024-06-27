Dead by Daylight Spinoff The Casting of Frank Stone Release Date Reportedly Leaks

Dead by Daylight spinoff The Casting of Frank Stone may have had its release date revealed, according to a supposed leak.

A post on the leaksDBD subreddit shows that the Supermassive Games title will be released on September 3, 2024. The game will also be hyped up within Dead by Daylight.

The leak also includes a QR code for a “Buy Now” page, but it is currently offline. The message featured in the leak reads as follows.

“Step out of The Fog and experience a never-before-seen side of Dead by Daylight with The Casting of Frank Stone, available September 3. Decide the fate of four friends in the summer of 1980, and guide their shoot of Murder Mill, a soon-to-be cult classic with an insidious influence.”

The Casting of Frank Stone details

The Casting of Frank Stone takes place in the world of Dead by Daylight, but will be a narrative-driven adventure akin to Supermassive’s The Dark Pictures anthology and The Quarry.

The shadow of Frank Stone looms over Cedar Hills, a town forever altered by his violent past. As a group of young friends are about to discover, Stone’s blood-soaked legacy cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself.

In the depths of an Oregon steel mill, the gruesome crimes of a sadistic killer spawn horrors beyond comprehension. Delve into the mystery of Cedar Hills alongside an original cast of characters bound together on a twisted journey where nothing is quite as it seems.

Every decision you make shapes the story and impacts the fate of the characters within it. Brimming with emotional gut-punches and high-stakes horror, discover how a simple decision can become a truly heart-wrenching dilemma