Though originally slated to launch in July, Dark Screen Games’ Bounty Battle will now arrive this month. The 2D brawler hits the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on September 10th.

In announcing the revised launch date, Dark Screen Games and publisher Merge Games unleashed an animated trailer. It’s replete with instances of well-known indie game characters duking it out across different fields of battle. See the new trailer in the video linked below:

In a PlayStation Blog post, Designer and Project Lead François von Orelli describes Bounty Battle as an “all-star indie fighter,” where players win by draining their opponent’s health bar. However, in certain arenas, victory is obtainable by knocking a foe off the stage. The game will launch with several different modes, such as Challenge Mode, Tournament, Versus, Tutorial, and Training Room. A total of 16 arenas are on the docket as well, a number of which were derived from some of the featured indie properties.

Bounty Battle is set to boast a robust roster, too, complete with more than 25 characters from over 22 notable indie titles. Those games include each of the following:

Awesomenauts

Axiom Verge

Battle Chasers Nightwar

Blocks that Matter

Blubber Busters

Darkest Dungeon

Dead Cells

Death’s Gambit

Doko Roko

EITR

Flinthook

Guacamelee!

Jotun

Nuclear Throne

Oddmar

Owlboy

Pankapu

Ruin of the Reckless

SteamWorld Dig

Super Comboman

The Bug Butcher

Tower of Samsara

Each character brings with them their own unique fighting style and special attacks. Moreover, they all have a minion, which players can summon to help out during a match.

Bounty Battle launches next week on September 10th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]