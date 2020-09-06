Square Enix has issued a mea culpa in response to criticism of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition‘s busted multiplayer.

Director Araki Ryoma penned a letter to fans apologizing for the inconvenience and said that the issues stemmed from overloaded servers, which was subsequently rectified. He also pledged to release frequent updates to address bugs and glitches.

The letter reads:

We have received a lot of feedback from our players since the game was released and are moving to address all the issues raised as quickly as we can, but I must apologize for the delay in making an announcement about the situation.

I also make my sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused during play.

First of all, the situation where players were unable to play immediately after launch was caused by our servers going over capacity. We ran maintenance to increase that server capacity on August 29, which has led to comparatively stable running thereafter. Going forward, we will move to address any further server issues as required.

We would also like to release rapid updates to address the bugs that are getting in the way of players’ experiences with the game and are working on the update schedule announced below.

We are also looking into making further updates in addition to those detailed below, once we have reviewed player feedback, and will make further announcements once the update content has been finalized.

I must again apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers and beg your understanding as we try to put things right.