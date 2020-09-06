PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

The Official PlayStation Website Has Launched Revamped Game Pages and They Look Neat

godfall game microtransactions

Revamped video game information pages have begun going live over on PlayStation.com ahead of next gen. As noted by ResetEra user and Gematsu owner Sal Romano, not all game pages have been updated yet and some of them are still missing little tidbits of info (like platforms) but this is work in progress. For now, you can check out the new look by visiting the following links:

Sony has been working to improve PlayStation’s online presence over the last few months. Back in June, the European and North American PlayStation Blog sites were merged to consolidate information. Some of PlayStation’s social media accounts also recently became more active, presumably in preparation for the PlayStation 5‘s launch.

All we’re missing now is a price and release date, but it looks like Sony and Microsoft aren’t ready to break the silence yet so we’ll just have to wait.

As usual, we’ll keep our readers posted. In the meantime, leave a comment and share your thoughts on the revamped game pages with us below. We think they look pretty sleek!

[Source: ResetEra]