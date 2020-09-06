Revamped video game information pages have begun going live over on PlayStation.com ahead of next gen. As noted by ResetEra user and Gematsu owner Sal Romano, not all game pages have been updated yet and some of them are still missing little tidbits of info (like platforms) but this is work in progress. For now, you can check out the new look by visiting the following links:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/assassins-creed-valhalla/

Bugsnax: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/bugsnax/

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/call-of-duty-black-ops-cold-war/

Dreams: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/dreams/

EA Sports FIFA 21: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/ea-sports-fifa-21/

Far Cry 6: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/far-cry-6/

Godfall: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/godfall/

Goodbye Volcano High: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/goodbye-volcano-high/

Grand Theft Auto V: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/grand-theft-auto-v/

Hitman III: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/hitman-3/

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/kena-bridge-of-spirits/

Madden NFL 21: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/madden-nfl-21/

Nioh 2: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/nioh-2/

NBA 2K21: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/nba-2k21/

The Pathless: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/the-pathless/

Resident Evil Village: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/resident-evil-village/

Solar Ash: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/solar-ash/

STRAY: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/stray/

Tribes of Midgard: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/tribes-of-midgard/

Watch Dogs: Legion: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/watch-dogs-legion/

Yakuza: Like a Dragon: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/yakuza-like-a-dragon/

Sony has been working to improve PlayStation’s online presence over the last few months. Back in June, the European and North American PlayStation Blog sites were merged to consolidate information. Some of PlayStation’s social media accounts also recently became more active, presumably in preparation for the PlayStation 5‘s launch.

All we’re missing now is a price and release date, but it looks like Sony and Microsoft aren’t ready to break the silence yet so we’ll just have to wait.

As usual, we’ll keep our readers posted. In the meantime, leave a comment and share your thoughts on the revamped game pages with us below. We think they look pretty sleek!

[Source: ResetEra]