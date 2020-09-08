Since Microsoft announced a price for its Xbox Series S in the early hours of this morning, the internet has been abuzz with speculation about Sony’s plans. Unfortunately, PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition pricing and preorder details remain under wraps. However, those with lots of money to burn, and we do mean lots, are in for a golden treat. Truly Exquisite, the UK’s “premiere luxury customizing brand,” will open preorders for its specially designed PS5 products tomorrow, September 10th. One such item is a 24K Gold Digital PS5, which runs £7,999.

The Truly Exquisite line of PS5 products doesn’t stop there, either. Preorders for Rose Gold and Platinum PS5s, digital and disc, will open tomorrow, too. Truly Exquisite also has golden DualSense controllers and headsets in the works. Product and price breakdowns as they appear on the brand’s website are as follows:

24K Gold Digital PS5 – £7,999

18K Rose Gold Digital PS5 – £8,099

Platinum Digital PS5 – £8,199

24K Gold Disc PS5 – £8,099

18K Rose Gold Disc PS5 – £8,199

Platinum Disc PS5 – £8,299

PS5 Controller – £649

PS5 Headset – £399

Each item is set to come in limited quantities of 250 per model/finish. Those who manage to get ahold of the luxury PS5s will receive them in a wooden display box. Truly Exquisite will take care of the “free worldwide shipping and insurance.”

For a closer look at each device, check out the following video released by the brand earlier this summer:

While the PlayStation 5 remains on track to launch this holiday season, Sony’s silence regarding pricing and a launch date has yet to subside. As noted by TheSixthAxis, though, a since-deleted tweet from UK retailer GAME suggests that a big PS5 announcement is slated for this week. Sony hasn’t confirmed as much, however.

[Source: Truly Exquisite via Wccftech], TheSixthAxis]