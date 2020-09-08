Streets of Rage 4 has been a huge success. Not only did the game release to a positive reception from critics and players alike, it also managed to translate that reception into sales with 1.5 million downloads since April 30th! The developers certainly have a good reason to gush and have decided to celebrate with a hefty update.

“We thank the fans who have supported the game from day one – a lot of the updates in the patch enhance the replay value for folks who have been with us from the start, additional updates are currently in production and we’ll have more to share on that soon,” said Dotemu. “We will always be grateful to the community for sharing its feedback since Streets of Rage 4. Even when we don’t reply, we read your comments, your opinion and feedback (no matter if it’s positive or negative)!”

Patch notes are as follows:

[GENERAL GAMEPLAY ENHANCEMENTS]

Specials and star move can interrupt any hitstun state on ground

Specials can interrupt hit freeze

Faster jump start for SOR4 characters

[SOR4 CHARACTERS: FIXES AND ENHANCEMENTS]

AXEL SOR4:

Faster move speed

Better recovery on-air special

Added additional invincibility frames on grand upper start-up

Added grand upper on the ground (OTG) property

Grand upper travels farther

Added neutral special OTG property

Neutral special has less hit freeze

Pipe swing has a less recovery

Air special: all hits connect when OTG + ignore weight class

Denfsive cost lowered

Rescaled damage on grand upper

Forward special has a bigger hitbox

Buff charge kick wall damage

Infinite stun-lock on enemies are removed

Special pipe goes farther

Better recovery on combo

Better damage on normal combo and star move

Charge attack goes a little farther

CHERRY SOR4:

Cherry can jump cancel after uppercut combo and grab uppercut

Added 2 frames stun on punches

Flying punch from combo is fully invincible

Cherry’s charged flying punch is invincible before hit

Full invulnerability during fall is removed

Special forward is faster

Damage Buff

Back throw works in corners

Pogo kick can hit OTG

Cherry damages are rescaled on normal combo

Infinite head stomping fixed

Cherry knee loop slightly nerfed

FLOYD SOR4:

Floyd’s attack x3 infinite is removed

Neutral special life costs adjustment

Floyd can no longer reset his grab move counter by jumping

Special take less HP

Floyd has now a slower animation throwing a butcher knife like all SOR4 characters

BLAZE:

Reduced vertical speed on juggle neutral special

Reduced vertical speed on juggle back attack

Blaze’s back attack has a high bounce

Jump cancel on combo kick 1st hit

ADAM:

Fixed Infinite loop

Added neutral special OTG property

[RETRO CHARACTERS: FIXES AND GAMEPLAY ENHANCEMENTS]

AXEL SOR1:

Added invincibility on headbutt

BLAZE SOR1:

Hitting behind with flip kick

ADAM SOR1:

Combo feels more like the original

Added body hit property to his last kick in combo as in original SOR1

Infinite fix

AXEL SOR2:

Fixed Star Move not recovering green health

MAX SOR2:

Atomic drop recovery is now shorter and bigger AOE

SKATE SOR3:

Damage nerf on blitz

AXEL SOR3:

Infinite removed

Increased run speed (+10%)

Fixed Star Move not recovering green health

Punch range is better

Jab recovery is shorter

SHIVA SOR3:

Blitz damage nerf

Fixed hitbox on Star Move

[BOSS: FIXES AND ENHANCEMENTS]

Diva:

Bug fix Diva never going in phase 2.

Diva charge is slower.

No armor on kicks.

Electric area disappears faster.

Diva has longer preparation for snake bite.

Diva snake bite has less depth.

Commissioner Stage 2:

Balancing.

Commissioner has longer charge punch time + lower dash grab hitbox.

Estel:

Police attacks are easier to dodge.

Barbon:

Barbon kicks can hit another player after impact.

Shiva:

Smaller hitbox on palm moves.

Shiva double has a chance to align with the player (instead of being full random).

Commissioner Stage 7:

Fewer armor moves.

Riha & Beyo:

Beyo is a little faster.

No more armor moves for Beyo.

Armor finishes sooner for Riha’s moves.

Less fire pond (lesser time and bigger cooldown).

Riha fire aoe moves are slower.

Max:

Throw aoe damage nerf.

Some AI fixes.

Can’t combo the player anymore with 3 shoulder tackles.

Ms.Y:

Mr.Y is now harder to defeat

Elite Shadow reinforcements during the fight.

Mr. Y:

MrY stage 11 harder.

MrY stage 12 evades more.

Robot:

Mr.Y and Ms.Y final fight lasts longer (before the robot appearance)

Some robot hitboxes are smaller.

Legs positions have changed.

Twin getting into the robot regains full life.

Additional damages on the robot.

Fixed a bug preventing Mr.Y from throwing grenades.

Spider robot now has the same attacks in phase 1 & 2.

Fix a bug with Ms.Y not grabbing in stage 12 last fight.



STAGES / ENEMIES:

Nerfed Galsia weapon hitbox

Stage 9:

Apple added in the changing room.

Added a roasted chicken.

Stage 12:

Less green life at the beginning.

Fixed Pheasant and sparrow rising move.

Shorter electric vial time.

Reduced steam hazards hitbox.

Lots of enemies rising armor moves removed/nerfed.

Karate:

Longer parry recovery time.

Massive punch is easier to dodge

Caramel and Candy:

Headbutt nerf: hitbox + hitbox depth nerf.

Lower hp.

DIAMOND / palettes:

Jump kick track less.

Slap is slower.

Dylan:

No armor.

Raven / palettes:

Slower kicks.

Slower knee while rising.

Turn towards the target when rising.

Taser Cop:

Slower start up.

Smaller hitbox height.

Less HP.

Bronze enemy is not armored anymore during his attack.

Donovan and palettes have a slower jab punch.

Lower nb of hits to destroy bikes : 3.

Big Ben / Gourmand:

Gourmand jump attack tracks less.

Gourmand doesn’t do 2 hits anymore with an air attack.

Armor removed on Big Ben fire attack.

Elite Cop:

Slower shield regeneration.

Slower attack.

Boss Rush:

Barbon clone bug fixed.

Signal R & D:

Faster walk speed before grab.



VARIOUS

Deactivated special burst in Battle Mode

Enemies hurtbox while jumping on-screen is bigger.

You can pick up an item that is in the air if it is in your character height.

All characters can hit at point-blank.

You cannot charge a move while doing a charged move.

Forward specials are not triggered when pressing up or down.

Wall bounces increments the combo counter.

A character that is in « Body Hit » mode will collide more easily with other characters.

Nora palettes aren’t armored anymore.

Donovan can hold a hammer.

Gold reinforcements on stage 10 boss.

Stage 11 more score items on the plane.

Stage 12 ninja floor changed a little (removed spike ball, added Big Bens).

Faster transition on stage 1_2.

Donovan with a hammer on stage 3_1.

Boss Rush Mr.Y & Ms.Y robot trigger threshold as in Story Mode.

Bikes are now breakable in Stage 6.

Walking upward in front of Roo makes spawn 3 vials.

Score: combo bonuses don’t have a point limit now.

Better reinforcements spawn code preventing some reinforcements from spawning out of bounds.

Combo counters stay alive when hitting shields or guards.

Falling into holes breaks the combo.

Lowered Koobo control weapons number (2 flying at the same time).

Fixing Grenade throwers on roff throwing their grenades out of bounds.

Damage reduced on players when comboed by enemies.

Fixed a bug where you could infinite combo an enemy and refill his life.

Fixing pickup bug when several items overlap.

Weapons start flashing in red at 1/3 life (instead of 1/2).

Sledgehammer freeze reduced a bit.

Fixed input bug when canceling blitz by fwd special near a wall.

Fixed some scripting issues in the 5-2 bar fight.

Better reinforcements spawning.

Throwing knives do 36 damage instead of 35 preventing some weird 0hp enemy situations.

Some K-washi shield issues fixed.

Retro Shiva boss fight reworked.

Added 10 frames of stun after vault jump.

Pummel moves fix preventing some infinite.

