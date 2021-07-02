The upcoming Streets of Rage 4 DLC titled Mr. X Nightmare will release on July 15, 2021, and includes new playable characters, move, challenges, and a new Survival game mode. The DLC will release for the PS4, as well as Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC via Steam, GOG, and Windows Store. The Survival Mode, in particular, adds a host of new gameplay content featuring two new session variations, and awards players with permanently unlocked new moves useable across all modes. The DLC will cost $7.99.

The Survival mode will pit players against an endless wave of enemies across several levels. There are two session types: Random, which randomly generates runs to keep fights new and interesting; and Weekly, a series of pre-made gauntlets that are generated per week. Completing a level allows players to choose between two randomized perks, which will stack as the player progresses. Additionally, progressing further into the mode will also unlock new moves, new weapons, and gallery content.

Furthermore, the Mr. X Nightmare DLC will also add Estel Aguirre as a playable fighter, alongside Max Thunder and Shiva. Separately, a free update will also add a new training system, color palette options, a new “Mania+” difficulty mode, and a host of balancing changes made after community feedback.

Streets of Rage 4 released back in 2020, after over 26 years of no new titles in the Streets of Rage franchise. The game boasts high-fidelity graphics as well as retro options that appeal to older veterans of the series. Paris-based game development studio DotEmu is developing the game and is also behind the upcoming Metal Slug Tactics game. If you’re interested in reading more, you can check out our PS4 review of Streets of Rage 4.

You can check out the official Streets of Rage 4 DLC announcement and release date trailer below:

The Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC releases on July 15, 2021.

[Source: Gamespress, YouTube]