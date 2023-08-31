Street Fighter 6 A.K.I. DLC Release Date Revealed With Gameplay Trailer

A new character is set to arrive in Street Fighter 6 next month, with Capcom announcing that A.K.I. will be the second character to join the game.

When does the new Street Fighter 6 character come out?

The newest DLC character for Street Fighter 6 will arrive on September 27, 2023 after she was officially unveiled on Thursday. A.K.I. and her spare outfit will be available for those who own the Year 1 Character Pass, or for anyone who bought the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of Street Fighter 6. The character will also be available to purchase separately as DLC.

She’ll join the game as part of the Year 1 batch of DLC that’s currently planned for the fighting game. Previously, Rashid was the first DLC character to be released into the game, and two more — Akuma and Ed — are planned to come out next year.

A.K.I. is the servant of F.A.N.G., a villainous character who was first introduced in Street Fighter V. A.K.I. will be playable across all three game modes of Street Fighter 6, with her single-player World Tour mode story exploring her association with the evil Shadaloo organization.

Check out a trailer for A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6 below:

According to Capcom’s announcement, A.K.I.’s entire array of moves are based around poisoning her enemy. To that regard, her moveset includes abilities that send nails raining down on enemies, shoot poisonous bubbles forward, or even drop a puddle of poison on the floor to trip up enemies who get near it.

A.K.I.’s full moveset can be seen below: