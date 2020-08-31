Fans eager to get their hands on more Streets of Rage 4 content are in luck. Developer Dotemu recently confirmed that DLC of some sort is indeed in the works. However, the team isn’t yet ready to share specifics, such as a release date or even what the DLC will entail. No matter what new content Dotemu has up its sleeve, the main goal revolves around getting it right.

The developer addressed as much in a Reddit AMA earlier this summer. Dotemu shared its brief response about potential DLC plans in the following post on Twitter last week:

“Will you add content to Streets of Rage 4?” YES, we will but there is no ETA. You guys are awesome and deserve the best so give us time to do things right. PS: We also answered some other questions here https://t.co/0yLBXc0hoa pic.twitter.com/644W2AB2Hw — Dotemu (@Dotemu) August 26, 2020

Before its arrival earlier this year, Streets of Rage 4 had been a long time coming. The side-scrolling beat ’em up series remained in stasis for over 25 years, following the launch of Streets of Rage 3 in 1994. Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games unveiled the recently released revival in August 2018.

Streets of Rage 4 is out now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. The beat ’em up launched to generally positive critical reviews this past April. Our review awarded the new installment a 9 out of 10. Its presentation, gameplay mechanics, and new features especially warranted praise. However, the brief campaign and small roster left much to be desired. It’ll be interesting to see if either of the drawbacks are addressed in the DLC. Could we see more characters and/or more story levels to broaden Streets of Rage 4’s content horizon? Dotemu still isn’t talking just yet, but clearly they still have plans to add content at some point.

[Source: Reddit, Dotemu on Twitter via Eurogamer]