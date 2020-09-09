Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, the hit platformer from Game Atelier and publisher FDG Entertainment, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The publisher has confirmed that players who already own the title on PS4 or Xbox One will gain access to the next-gen version as a free update. As of now, release date information remains under wraps.

FDG Entertainment shared the news in the following Twitter post on its official account:

We’re happy to confirm that MONSTER BOY gets an update for next gen consoles to support native 4K/120fps signal via HDMI 2.1 Please stay tuned! #MonsterBoyGame #XboxSeriesS #XboxSeriesX #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/FfaaIuQGR9 — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) September 8, 2020

While the above post makes note of tech-related details, such as native 4K resolution and 120fps, it is in a subsequent tweet that the publisher explains its next-gen upgrade plans. In a response to Gematsu about free upgrade possibilities, FDG Entertainment divulged, “That’s right we plan to update the game for free!”

Yet another tweet from the publisher hinted at Monster Boy’s potential support of DualSense’s various features. It does not seem as though anything is set in stone just yet, however. When asked about DualSense, FDG Entertainment simply answered, “…probably… Please stay tuned.”

A successor to Sega’s Wonder Boy series, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom originally launched on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in December 2018. The platformer received positive reception across the board upon release from both critics and players alike. Interestingly, as of early 2019, the game sold better on Switch than on the other platforms combined.

[Source: FDG Entertainment on Twitter]