Ubisoft has announced Riders Republic, a new massive multiplayer extreme sports IP that pledges to offer a “brand-new social experience.”

The developer calls the Riders Republic universe a “social playground” where players can come together to show off their moves and tricks across a number of sports, like biking, skiing, snowboarding, wing suiting, and rocket wing suiting. Riders Republic offers a densely populated world with a social hub system.

“From arid canyons to snowy mountains, Riders Republic allows players to ride through some of the most magnificent destinations on earth,” reads a press release. “The American National Parks, Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain and Grand Teton have been faithfully recreated and imaginatively mashed together to create the liveliest sports park.”

Players can team up with friends or play against them across the following modes:

Competitive Races and Trick Challenges: Playable in PvP and solo, players will feel the rush during these races and challenges.

Playable in PvP and solo, players will feel the rush during these races and challenges. Mass Starts: Nothing is off-limits in these frantic races with more than 50 players***. Players will need to watch their blind spots and protect their position as they collide, grind and fight their way to the finish line.

Nothing is off-limits in these frantic races with more than 50 players***. Players will need to watch their blind spots and protect their position as they collide, grind and fight their way to the finish line. Multiplayer Arenas: Dominate maps in 6v6 PvP matchups.

Dominate maps in 6v6 PvP matchups. Online Cups: Made for the very best riders to show off and show out, ultimately making it to the top of the leaderboard.

Riders Republic will release for current-gen and next-gen platforms on February 25, 2021. Those who purchase current-gen versions will be able to upgrade to the next-gen versions at no additional cost.