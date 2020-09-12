MegaPixel Studio and Forever Entertainment have announced that the remake of Sega’s 1995 rail shooter, Panzer Dragoon, will “soon” release on the PlayStation 4, GOG, and Steam. The title first launched for the Nintendo Switch back in March and on Google Stadia in June.

No further details are available at the moment and the companies haven’t revealed what enhancements, if any, the PS4 version will offer. However, an overview of the Switch version of the game tells us to expect modernized graphics and control scheme. You can check out the full overview below.

A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game – true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying.

Key Features

Pilot through seven unbelievably realistic levels ranging from tropical blue ocean cities to intricate subterranean ruins.

Fight the Prototype Dragon who appears together with evil giant dragonflies, frightening man-sized wasps, giant sandworms, and lethal flying battleships.

Attack approaching from all sides enemies quickly and without mercy, with improved 360-degree controls and lock-on targeting.

We’ll update our readers when we have a specific release date. In the meantime, check out the remake’s original trailer from E3 2019 and let us know what you think.

Any of our readers planning to pick this one up?