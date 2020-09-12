Sony Interactive Entertainment’s senior director of communications, Sid Shuman, made a surprise announcement via the PlayStation blog this morning. A PlayStation 5 showcase has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 16th at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET.

The blog post is pretty brief and doesn’t mention anything about a price, preorders, or release date. However, there’s a possibility that we’ll finally get this information during the event. What has been confirmed is that the digital showcase will last 40 minutes and will focus on PS5 games.

The full note reads:

Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!). Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners. Tune in live on Twitch or YouTube this Wednesday, September 16 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST to see what’s next for PS5.

As far as the Sony livestream slot for PAX Online is concerned, we still don’t know what that’s all about but it’ll presumably offer a further look at the titles that have already been announced. We’ll update our readers when we hear more on that.