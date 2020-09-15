As previously announced, after five years as a paid experience, Rocket League will soon adopt the free-to-play model. This shift goes live for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Xbox One on September 23rd at 8:00am PST. Developer Psyonix plans to celebrate the free-to-play launch with Llama-Rama, an in-game event that will roll out “soon after launch.” To set the stage for the coming changes, Psyonix will launch an update on September 16th across all platforms at 9:00am PST.

To further celebrate Rocket League’s forthcoming shift to free-to-play, the developer also unleashed the following cinematic trailer:

Since tomorrow’s update will lay the groundwork for free-to-play, it’s set to usher in a slew of changes in its own right. For one, existing players will have the option to link their platforms to an Epic Games Account for cross-platform progression purposes. In addition, existing players who qualify for Legacy Status should see the items that were announced in July appear in their inventory.

Tomorrow’s update is set to unleash the following changes, as well:

New Quick Chats

Heatseeker in Private Matches

Larger item pool for Trade Ups

Solo Standard removed

New Bot difficulty

New Merc Hitbox

Rocket League X Monstercat Remixes

Updated Menu

Changes to Achievements

Anyone can take a shot at Rocket League once free-to-play launches next week across all platforms. Earlier this month, Psyonix confirmed that PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch players will not need access to PS Plus or Nintendo Switch Online to enjoy the free-to-play title’s online suite of features.

[Source: Rocket League Website]