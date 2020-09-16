Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has an alpha weekend on the way for its multiplayer suite. And it’s coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4 on September 18th at 10:00am PST. The alpha weekend will end a couple of days later on September 20th at 10:00am. Those who want to jump right in with no hassle will be able to do so, thanks to pre-loading which begins on September 17th at 8:00am PST.

Activision and co-developers developers Treyarch and Raven Software shared the news today during Sony’s PlayStation 5 games event. A few other details have made the rounds since then. For one, Black Ops Cold War’s alpha weekend is set to boast several multiplayer modes. A host of maps will feature during the alpha session, as well. Players can also expect to experience a preview of the game’s Create-a-Class and Scorestreak systems.

Details about the alpha weekend aren’t the only Call of Duty-related bits of information worthy of note. During the PS5 event, the companies also showcased a chunk of campaign gameplay. The video in question is a “Nowhere Left to Run” teaser, which lasts just over four minutes in length. See the footage for yourself in the teaser video linked below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War comes to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms this fall on November 13th. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the upcoming shooter are on track to launch this holiday season, too. The PS5 itself is now confirmed to hit stores on November 12th.