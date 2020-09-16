Thus far, CD Projekt RED has only shown off one of Cyberpunk 2077‘s companions–Jackie. But there are apparently several more, many of whom will prove “very important to the story.” As of now, it remains to be seen when the studio plans on unveiling the rest of these characters. At the very least, though, one developer has teased that player-choice could turn some of V’s companions into foes.

Cyberpunk 2077 Quest Designer Philipp Weber recently featured in a Q&A video targeted at the title’s Russian community. Early in the video, Weber answers a question about companions such as Jackie. According to the Quest Designer, “there actually are quite a few people you can play different quests with that are very important to the story, and they also come with you on specific missions or just for having a drink or on a drive. Like Jackie, they will be very important. And there’s actually lots of them, and quite important ones that we haven’t shown yet at all.”

Weber then goes on to note that these relationships will all be contingent on a player’s decisions.

Some of these characters, depending on your choices, you might like and they might like you. And some of those characters might become your foes or your enemies. Of course, we are making a role-playing game, so it’s all up to you. Sometimes you might make a friend or a lover, and sometimes you might make an enemy. But it’s really important to us that we have these characters that can be with you in your story and wherever it makes sense for them to be.

Check out the full Russian Q&A in the video below. Talk of companion characters begins at the 2:50 mark:

More details about the upcoming RPG will emerge later this week during CD Projekt RED’s third Night City Wire. The broadcast will begin streaming Friday, September 18th at 6:00pm CEST/9:00am PST. Viewers can expect to get a tour of Night City and gain insight about the soundtrack’s creation.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on November 17th. Players who purchase a current-gen copy of the game will receive access to a free next-gen upgrade.

[Source: CD Projekt RED via Wccftech]