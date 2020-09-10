CD Projekt RED’s next Night City Wire stream now has an official date and time. The third broadcast will go live next week on Friday, September 18th at 6:00pm CEST/9:00am PST. During the digital show, the studio plans to showcase a tour of Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City setting. Fresh details about the various gangs will also be shared. Moreover, fans can expect to get a “sneak peek” into the original soundtrack’s creation.

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account shared the stream’s scheduling information in the following post:

Join us on Friday, September 18 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for the 3rd episode of Night City Wire! We’ll take you on a tour around Night City, check up on its gangs, and give you a sneak peek into the creation of #Cyberpunk2077 original score. pic.twitter.com/FoplKXn7Ic — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 10, 2020

CD Projekt RED hosted the first Night City Wire earlier this summer in June. That particular broadcast unveiled Cyberpunk Edgerunners, an anime from Studio Trigger (Kill la Kill) and Netflix that will begin streaming in 2022. The second Night City Wire went live last month, showcasing various weapon types and the RPG’s lifepath system.

Information regarding free DLC and the story expansions for Cyberpunk 2077 should surface soon, too. Studio President Adam Kiciński confirmed as much in a recent call with investors. It doesn’t seem as though such details will emerge during next week’s stream, however.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits store shelves later this year on November 19th. Those who purchase a copy on current-gen consoles will receive a free upgrade to the title’s next-gen version.

[Source: Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter]