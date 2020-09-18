Back in August, an Ubisoft support page dropped the news that the PlayStation 5 will not be backwards compatible with PlayStation 1, 2, and 3 games. The developer later pulled the information down, but as we suspected, the page was probably updated because Ubisoft wasn’t authorized to divulge that information on Sony’s behalf.

We now have confirmation directly from Sony that the PS5 won’t be able to play classic games. Speaking to Famitsu (translation via Siliconera) SIE CEO Jim Ryan said:

We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device. In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4. While implementing that, we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time. So, unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the implementation of such compatibilities.

The good news it that the PS5 is backwards compatible with “99 percent” of PS4 games so you should be able to take majority of the current-gen games you’ve bought over the last seven years with you into the next gen.

The PS5 will launch on November 12th in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and a week later on November 19th in the rest of the world (excluding China).

Now that we have confirmation from Sony that the PS5 won’t be backwards compatible with classic titles, what do our readers think?

[Source: Siliconera]