Destiny 2 is getting a new quest tomorrow, but this isn’t a journey for more loot or an Exotic piece of gear. The quest will honor Vicarious Visions developer Matt Helsom, who passed away in 2019. Helsom worked with Bungie and Vicarious Visions during the Activision partnership, where VV was instrumental in helping Bungie expand the world of Destiny 2. While assisting Bungie with multiple expansions and content releases, Vicarious Visions was perhaps best known for the development of the Warmind expansion, including the Mars destination.

The Mars destination is going into the Destiny Content Vault and leaving the game when Beyond Light releases on November 10th. Bungie says tomorrow’s weekly reset will present players with a message in the director, guiding players to the Mars destination for a “short quest to honor Mr. Helsom.” The tribute is fitting, both in paying respects to a developer who played a larger role in Destiny 2’s development, and in helping to send off the iconic Destiny 2 location in a rather meaningful and special way.

Here’s the full message from Bungie as part of the most recent This Week at Bungie blog post:

Next week, we have a tribute going live in game to honor one of our dear friends at Vicarious Visions who passed away last year, Matt Helsom. The weekly reset will include a director message that will send you to Mars for a short quest to honor Mr. Helsom. He worked closely with teams at both Bungie and VV on various projects during our partnership and we wanted to memorialize his contributions in the Destiny universe. We wish all of his family, friends, and everyone he impacted during his life the very best. Thank you to everyone in the community who joins us in remembering this warm soul.

Bungie hasn’t offered any further details on the quest just yet, but most players aren’t expecting to get any big pieces of loot from this. If anything, it will likely reward an emblem. “Memorialize his contributions” at least makes it seem like there will be something like that to permanently honor Helsom in the game as the tangible pieces of content he worked on head to the Destiny Content Vault for the time being. Even though Bungie may have broken away from the Activision partnership, it’s great to see them still respecting the contributions made by these other development studios when they were under that umbrella.

It’s unknown how long the tribute quest will be available for players to participate in, but it will most likely be left up until the big Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion update hits on November 10th. Will you be honoring Matt Helsom when the quest releases tomorrow?

[Source: Bungie]