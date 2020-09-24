After the last Marvel’s Avengers update fixed more than 1000 bugs, the latest one focuses on a number of balancing changes, quality of life fixes, and gives players the Polychoron they’ve missed through Villain Sectors while those activities were broken. Players will need to log on and view a character’s challenge card by October 1st to claim the rare materials.

While not nearly as extensive as the V1.3.0 patch, update V1.3.1 makes a lot of gameplay changes, such as updating Captain America with the ability to smash through damaged doors like most other characters have the ability to do. A number of enemies have been tuned with alterations to their attacks to address some complaints that players have had.

Though not ready for this patch, a future update will include Subtitle Size Options*, High Contrast Mode, War Zone Ping System*, and a toggle option for Hero icons to remain always visible.*

Marvel’s Avengers Update V1.3.1 Patch Notes

PlayStation 4: Live

Live Xbox One: 9:00 AM PDT 9/24

9:00 AM PDT 9/24 PC: 9/24 (Exact time TBD)

9/24 (Exact time TBD) Stadia: 9/24 (Exact time TBD)

REASSEMBLE CAMPAIGN & AVENGERS INITIATIVE

Various Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative fixes, including:

Various Crash & Stability fixes

Fixed a rare issue when selecting “Once an Avenger” inadvertently sent the player to the wrong mission.

Fixed an issue keeping some mission chains from completing properly when all requirements are met. (Example: Reigning Supreme)

COMBAT

Various combat fixes/tuning, including:

Captain America can now smash through doors. *

Fixed an issue where overcharge meters were inappropriately decreasing during a team finisher.

Tuning:

Improved responsiveness when entering sprint flight from jumping as Iron Man.

Improved responsiveness for light air hammer attacks as Thor.

Improved reliability of Iron Man’s Thruster Uppercut.

Improved presentation of Captain America’s sprinting block. *

Tuned the SPIN Keeper’s standard attack, reduced heroic drain, and added an offscreen attack indicator.*

Tuning to Adept Drone, Synthoid, and Keeper:

Added new standard attack to Drone and Keeper.

Adjusted homing attack to happen less frequently. *

Adjusted homing projectile to be more balanced. *

Increased global cooldown for all quantum homing projectile attacks. *

Adjusted quantum shard projectiles so they are no longer unblockable.*

GEAR, CHALLENGES, & REWARDS

Various Gear, Challenges, & Reward fixes/tuning including:

Addressed an issue where refreshing a missing weekly mission would result in a crash. Weekly missions should now appear as intended. We’ve temporarily disabled refreshing incomplete challenges; full functionality will be restored in the next update.

Addressed an issue where Villain Sectors would not properly refresh, which caused players to miss out on weekly rewards.

Fixed additional issues that prevented daily requisitions from clearing as intended.

Granted players the Iconic Iron Man outfit if they lost it due to an outfit bug.

Fixed a broken Legendary reward that was incorrectly set to Power Level 1.

Addressed issues with how the Insurmountable perk was being applied to gear drops.

Fixed an issue where some users would not be granted any rewards upon completing an Elite Heroic Hive run.

Guarded against a specific scenario that caused Kamala to lose a skill point. We are still investigating retroactive fixes.

Adjusted loot tables in Mega Hives to increase the chances additional loot will be awarded.*

PC Specific Fixes:

Addressed a rare bug that results in a player’s Hero Level being reset, usually following a multiplayer connection issue.

Xbox Specific Fixes:

Addressed a rare bug that results in a player’s Hero Level being reset, usually following a multiplayer connection issue.

*Features and tuning based on player feedback

[Source: Crystal Dynamics]