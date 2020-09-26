Dontnod Entertainment has announced that it has begun hiring developers for a new IP at its recently-established Montreal studio.

We first heard about the Montreal studio back in May, but it was unclear at the time whether Dontnod’s “new project” was an existing or new IP. In a press release confirming that the project is a new IP, Dontnod revealed that the Montreal studio is being led by Life is Strange executive producer and co-creator Luc Baghadoust and Michel Koch.

Following the press release, Eurogamer reached out to Dontnod to quiz the developer about the future of Life is Strange. Baghadoust and Koch provided the following statement in response:

The teams at Dontnod and us are grateful to have had the chance of bringing Life is Strange games to life, through stories we had deeply at heart and which created such a dear community of players around the world. It doesn’t mean we will not continue working on the Life is Strange franchise in the future but we have also some new exciting ideas we want to explore and that we hope will please all of our Life is Strange community and fans.

Dontnod said that its presence in Montreal is an important step forward for growth.

“With the formation of a new team on another continent, we are writing a new page of Dontnod’s history,” said Koch. “It’s also a new beginning for new characters and original stories that we hope will touch and inspire many players around the world.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the new IP.

[Source: Eurogamer]