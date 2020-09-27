Update:

Capcom has now officially unveiled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. We’re told that it’ll be out in 2021. Furthermore, it’s a series, not a movie.

According to a translation of Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show announcement (via Gematsu), the series “adds suspense into dynamic action scenes” to “reveal a Resident Evil world unlike anything seen before.” Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi will serve as executive producer.

Infinite Darkness is in production at TMS Entertainment, and is being animated by Quebico.

Watch the official trailer below.

Original story:

Netflix Portugal seems to have jumped the gun to unveil Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a new CGI movie starring Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy. The tweet was later removed, but not before copies of the vague trailer appeared on video-sharing sites.

Unfortunately, Netflix seems to be issuing copyright strikes to have the videos taken down but Gematsu managed to download and embed a copy on its website, so make sure to head over there to check it out.

Since this wasn’t an official announcement, we have no information about Infinite Darkness at present. This is the second project born out of Capcom’s collaboration with Netflix, with the first one being a live-action series featuring the Wesker kids that was announced back in August.

“When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything,” reads a brief synopsis. The first season will feature eight hour-long episodes helmed by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), and the first two episodes will be directed by Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is the Destination).

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

We’ll update our readers when we have information about Infinite Darkness. In the meantime, leave a comment and let us know what you think about the trailer.