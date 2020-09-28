Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have unveiled Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires for the PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Scheduled for release in early 2021, Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires will task players with conquering ancient China via siege battles, diplomacy, and more. Expect “high-quality” visuals with improved features.

An official overview is as follows:

Combining the 1 vs. 1,000 action of Dynasty Warriors with the addition of strategic elements, including unit command, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires sets players on a quest to conquer ancient China by both sword and strategy. Powerful Siege Battles enable commanders to deploy units to capture strategic points on the map like castles. Experiencing high-stakes fights at every turn, players can now take control of these central points on the battlefield through the use of fire attacks or other stratagem, siege weapons, and, at times, simply by force as commanders execute their strategies and attack enemy troops by issuing vital commands to units throughout the skirmish.

Features:

Siege Battles – Fight for the castle in an evolved Siege Battles where the area surrounding the castle is the battlefield. Capture the castle gates by various means including destruction, annihilation, and infiltration, and fight with the ultimate goal of controlling the castle.

– Fight for the castle in an evolved Siege Battles where the area surrounding the castle is the battlefield. Capture the castle gates by various means including destruction, annihilation, and infiltration, and fight with the ultimate goal of controlling the castle. Diplomacy – Players can experience various Ways of Life, including sovereign, shogun, private, non-government, and more. Interacting with various officers and building relationships will lead to stronger nation building.

– Players can experience various Ways of Life, including sovereign, shogun, private, non-government, and more. Interacting with various officers and building relationships will lead to stronger nation building. Edit Function – Mix and match your favorite parts to create an original officer edit all your own. Through various events that unfold with Dynasty Warriors officers, your personal “Three Kingdoms experience” will play out even more dramatically.

Check out a teaser below.

[Source: Gematsu]