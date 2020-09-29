Sackboy: A Big Adventure comes to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this holiday season. The excitement is beginning now, however, since Sony has unveiled two special versions of the title. One is a Digital Deluxe Edition that will be available on both PS4 and PS5. Meanwhile, the Special Edition will only launch in limited quantities on the PS4. Given the contents of each, LittleBigPlanet fans have a pretty difficult choice to make.

The Digital Deluxe Edition on PS4 and PS5 will pack in a host of neat digital extras. These extras include a digital art book, four Sackboy costumes designed after PlayStation characters, and more. See the product’s full content list below:

A digital art book

A digital soundtrack

4 x Sackboy costumes of PlayStation icons which you can use to customise your Sackboy: Jin from Ghost of Tsushima Sam Porter Bridges from Death Stranding Connor from Detroit Become Human Deacon St. John from Days Gone

4 Sackboy emotes based on each of the aforementioned PlayStation icons

20 Sackboy avatars wearing different costumes from the game.

The Special Edition is a bit of a different beast. Sure, it features all of the content from the Digital Deluxe version, along with a physical copy of the art book. However, the Special Edition comes with the cutest Sackboy plushie that you ever did see. He’s even wearing a tiger costume. It’s adorable!

Preorders for the Special Edition, which costs $89.99, are already live on PlayStation Direct. (Thanks, Wario64.) As packaging on the box above notes, this edition of the title will honor a free upgrade path to a PS5 version, so technically while it’s only available as a PS4 special edition (emblazoned with the PS4 logo), it includes the next-gen upgrade of the game as well.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure arrives later this fall on November 12th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]