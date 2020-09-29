Rain Games has announced a sequel to its hit 2013 indie, Teslagrad. Aptly titled Teslagrad 2, the upcoming game will be an exploration-based Metroidvania like its predecessor, but will come with new additions that “that will set it apart from the original.”

“Teslagrad was our first game as an indie team and the response was amazing,” Rain Games’ Peter W. Meldahl said in a press release. “From then on, fans have been asking us about a sequel, and it has never been far from my mind. This game has been rattling at the back of my mind for 6 years while we’ve been working on our games, I’ve hoarded the best ideas from those years to use for Teslagrad 2.”

Teslagrad‘s visuals and magnetic physics wooed critics over. The sequel will build upon these, and will be based in the “unexplored” region of Wyrmheim.

“The game’s design is set to be heavily based on the developers’ home of Norway,” reads the press release. “Viking carvings and Nordic runes are at the heart of Wyrmheim, shaping the environment from the foundation up.”

Rain Games is working on two other titles simultaneously: Mesmer and Girl Genius – Adventures In Castle Heterodyne. Mesmer is a “social survival game” that’s set to release soon. It was announced for all current-gen consoles and PC but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Girl Genius – Adventures In Castle Heterodyne is an action-adventure game currently seeking funding on Kickstarter. PlayStation and Xbox versions have yet to be announced and may be part of stretch goals.

Platforms for Teslagrad 2 have not been revealed.

[Source: Rain Games]

(Note: the image above is from Teslagrad)