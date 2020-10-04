A Japanese retailer has listed the yet-to-be-announced Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit remaster for a November 6th release date.

Until an official announcement is made, we can’t say if this release date applies to Japan and the rest of the world. The listing suggests that the game will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. We expect a PC release as well.

As spotted by Twitter user Renka_schedule (translation courtesy of Nintendo Everything), Hot Pursuit Remastered is being developed by Stellar Entertainment – the studio behind Burnout Paradise Remastered. All of the game’s downloadable content and six additional hours of gameplay are included in the package. There will be over 30 challenges and cross-play support.

Electronic Arts has been teasing a reveal of some sort for Monday, October 5th, so expect to see the remaster tomorrow. In the meantime, you can check out a brand new screenshot from the retailer listing above.

You can also bookmark the teaser website and see a another cryptic tweet below (click for a full thread).

For the longest time, you’ve tried.

x.e — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 3, 2020

If the November release date is correct, we wonder if the remaster will release on next-gen platforms as well. We’ll keep our readers posted. Don’t forget to tune in tomorrow for an official reveal.

Now that we have a little more than just speculation to go by, let us know if you’re looking forward to Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered or simply want something new.

[Source: Renka_schedule (Twitter) via Nintendo Everything, ResetEra]