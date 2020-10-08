Two CD Projekt RED developers have expressed their disappointment over the recent reports about crunch at the studio, with one of them stating that he thinks people want CDPR to be the bad guys just to advance their narrative.

People Can Fly founder Adrian Chmielarz penned a lengthy note on Facebook (translation via Wccftech), arguing that crunch isn’t necessarily an evil practice, and that situations involving crunch aren’t as black and white as they may seem. In response, CDPR’s Łukasz Szczepankowski said that managers at game development studios aren’t exactly exploiters who sit and count money while smoking cigars.

I can only confirm what Adrian Chmielarz wrote. Even if it comes to the situations he describes, my experience shows that game developers have relative solidarity in this respect from top to bottom, regardless of the position taken. I must disappoint you. Game development managers are not the proverbial capitalists – exploiters who count money while smoking a cigar and from time to time glance at the oppressed developers (however picturesque this vision sounds).

In response to a user who was skeptical of the claim that CDPR shares 10 percent of its yearly profit with developers, Szczepankowski wrote:

CDPR has been sharing its profits for a long time, on time, and without excuses. Maybe it was laughter through tears. Seriously, I have the impression that some people prefer us to be bad just to have a foundation for their ideological narrative.

CDPR previously pledged to make an active effort to be humane towards its employees.

[Source: Wccftech]