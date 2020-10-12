Apparently, Sony will allow UK-based PlayStation fans to get their hands on PlayStation 5 accessories on November 12th, one week ahead of the console’s November 19th launch date in the region. This includes all of the next-gen peripherals, even the DualSense controller. Whether or not this turn of events applies to other territories set to receive the console on November 19th presently remains to be seen.

UK retailer Simply Games shared the news in a Twitter post earlier today. Check it out in the tweet linked below:

Turns out – this does include the controller now. https://t.co/Pk5NlLhbGJ — SimplyGames (@SimplyGames) October 12, 2020

As such, all who have preorders in for the DualSense, the controller’s Charging Station, PS5 Media Remote, PULSE 3D Wireless Headset, and HD Camera will receive their items a week early. The why of it all is a mystery, but at least UK fans will have the option to look at their shiny new toys for a while. When asked if early shipping on peripherals meant an early release for the console itself, Simply Games replied with a mere, “nope.”

Presumably, Simply Games won’t count as the only UK retailer shipping PS5 peripherals a week earlier than the console. At the time of writing, though, listings on Amazon UK still make mention of a November 19th release for accessories.

PlayStation 5 arrives in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa will receive the new console the following week on November 19th.

[Source: Simply Games on Twitter via Push Square]